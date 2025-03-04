Ukrainian Forces Target Vital Russian Oil Sites
Ukraine's military claims responsibility for overnight attacks on oil infrastructure in Russia's Rostov and Samara regions, reportedly causing fires and explosions, escalating tensions in the region.
Ukraine's military declared on Tuesday that it launched overnight assaults on oil infrastructure in Russia's Rostov region, including an oil refinery in Samara, triggering a fire.
The military's social media statement highlighted "powerful explosions" near a gas transmission facility in Rostov, prompting concerns over energy security.
The attacks mark a significant escalation in regional tensions, with analysts wary of possible retaliatory measures from Russia as the conflict intensifies.
