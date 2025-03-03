Ukrainian Forces Successfully Defend Against Russian Drone Surge

In a significant defensive operation, the Ukrainian military announced on Monday that it successfully intercepted 46 out of 83 drones launched by Russian forces overnight.

The military further noted that an additional 31 drones failed to reach their intended targets. This is attributed to likely disruptions caused by sophisticated electronic warfare countermeasures deployed by Ukraine.

This development underscores the tactical proficiency of Ukrainian forces in neutralizing airborne threats amidst the protracted conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)