Ukrainian Forces Successfully Defend Against Russian Drone Surge

Ukraine's military reported intercepting 46 out of 83 drones launched by Russia. Another 31 drones did not reach their targets, likely due to effective electronic warfare tactics. This highlights Ukraine's capability in countering aerial threats amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

In a significant defensive operation, the Ukrainian military announced on Monday that it successfully intercepted 46 out of 83 drones launched by Russian forces overnight.

The military further noted that an additional 31 drones failed to reach their intended targets. This is attributed to likely disruptions caused by sophisticated electronic warfare countermeasures deployed by Ukraine.

This development underscores the tactical proficiency of Ukrainian forces in neutralizing airborne threats amidst the protracted conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

