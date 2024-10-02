Left Menu

British Forces Aid in De-escalating Middle East Tensions

British forces intervened to prevent escalation after Iran's missile attack on Israel, with UK officials reiterating Israel's right to self-defense. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Defence Secretary John Healey expressed support for Israel, while international leaders, including President Biden, discussed de-escalation efforts.

Updated: 02-10-2024 04:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 04:08 IST
British forces played a crucial role on Tuesday in preventing further escalation following Iran's missile attack on Israel, according to Defence Secretary John Healey. This statement came after Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed the UK's steadfast commitment to Israel's security.

The attack involved a barrage of ballistic missiles from Iran in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon. Israel has vowed a significant response. When asked about potential British military involvement, Starmer emphasized Israel's right to self-defense and promised further updates as needed.

Healey lauded the courage and professionalism of British personnel involved in the attempts to de-escalate the situation. The Ministry of Defence declined to comment further. In Washington, President Joe Biden also pledged U.S. support to help Israel defend itself.

During a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Starmer condemned Iran's attack and underlined Israel's right to self-defense. Alarms and explosions were reported across Israel, prompting civilians to seek shelter.

Starmer also engaged with leaders from Jordan, France, and Germany, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza. They collectively recognized the risks of regional escalation and urged all parties to exercise restraint. British Foreign Minister David Lammy echoed these sentiments, warning Iran against actions leading to further conflict.

