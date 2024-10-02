Left Menu

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Granted 20-Day Parole

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict, has been granted a 20-day parole from Haryana's Sunaria jail. During the parole period, he will stay at the Dera ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He is barred from election-related activities and delivering public speeches during this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-10-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 09:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda and a convicted rapist, was granted a 20-day parole on Wednesday, allowing him to temporarily leave Haryana's Sunaria jail.

During the parole period, Singh will reside at the Dera ashram in Barnawa, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He exited the jail under stringent security measures early in the morning.

The Haryana government has imposed specific conditions on Singh's parole, barring him from engaging in election-related activities, delivering speeches, and staying in Haryana. Singh is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two disciples and was also convicted for a journalist's murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

