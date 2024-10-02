France Bolsters Middle East Military Presence Amid Iranian Threat

In response to escalating tensions, France said on Wednesday it would send additional military resources to the Middle East to counter the Iranian threat. This move follows Tehran's missile barrage at Israel.

Iran claimed its missile attack, completed early Wednesday, would not continue unless further provoked. Meanwhile, Israel and the U.S. have vowed retaliation, heightening fears of a broader conflict. France, committed to Israel's security, mobilized military assets after an urgent security meeting.

The French government urged Hezbollah to halt terrorist activities against Israel and its populace. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot coordinated diplomatic efforts with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken. Paris and Washington's recent bid for a ceasefire in Lebanon failed, resulting in Israeli airstrikes killing Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The French presidency also called for a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday to address the Middle East crisis. A conference to support Lebanon is planned, and the French foreign minister has been dispatched to the region to alleviate tensions. Additionally, France took measures to protect and assist its nationals in Lebanon and the Middle East, deploying a helicopter carrier for potential evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)