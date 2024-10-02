Left Menu

France Bolsters Middle East Military Presence Amid Iranian Threat

France has announced additional military deployments to the Middle East in response to Iranian missile attacks on Israel. The French government is coordinating with the U.S. and convening a UN Security Council meeting. Diplomatic efforts are underway to defuse tensions, with a focus on the security of French nationals in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:50 IST
France Bolsters Middle East Military Presence Amid Iranian Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to escalating tensions, France said on Wednesday it would send additional military resources to the Middle East to counter the Iranian threat. This move follows Tehran's missile barrage at Israel.

Iran claimed its missile attack, completed early Wednesday, would not continue unless further provoked. Meanwhile, Israel and the U.S. have vowed retaliation, heightening fears of a broader conflict. France, committed to Israel's security, mobilized military assets after an urgent security meeting.

The French government urged Hezbollah to halt terrorist activities against Israel and its populace. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot coordinated diplomatic efforts with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken. Paris and Washington's recent bid for a ceasefire in Lebanon failed, resulting in Israeli airstrikes killing Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

The French presidency also called for a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday to address the Middle East crisis. A conference to support Lebanon is planned, and the French foreign minister has been dispatched to the region to alleviate tensions. Additionally, France took measures to protect and assist its nationals in Lebanon and the Middle East, deploying a helicopter carrier for potential evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024