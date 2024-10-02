Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate with Missile Strikes and Retaliation Threats

Iran's missile attack on Israel, cited as the nation's largest military strike, concluded without further provocation, but both Israel and the United States pledged retaliatory actions, heightening fears of broader conflict. According to sources, Israel could target Iran's strategic sites as part of its significant retaliation plan.

Despite a ceasefire appeal from the United Nations, the United States, and the European Union, hostilities persisted between Israel and Hezbollah, with Israel resuming airstrikes on Beirut. Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed to have confronted Israeli forces in the Lebanese town of Adaisseh.

Iran specified that Tuesday's assault was focused solely on military targets, in retaliation to Israeli actions in Lebanon and Gaza. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi underscored that further retaliation would ensue if Israel provokes. Both Iran and the U.S. have issued severe consequence warnings, escalating regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)