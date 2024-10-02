PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Over Rs 83,700 Crore in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled an array of development projects worth over Rs 83,700 crore in Jharkhand, focusing on comprehensive and holistic growth for India's tribal communities.

Among the key highlights is the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, a massive initiative at a cost of Rs 79,150 crore to benefit over five crore tribals in 549 districts across 30 states and Union Territories. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the scheme aims to close critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood through 25 interventions by 17 central ministries and departments.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated projects under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), valued at over Rs 1,360 crore, including 1,380 km of roads, anganwadi centres, multi-purpose centres, and school hostels. The Prime Minister also announced electrification initiatives, mobile medical units, and piped water projects for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), while Union Ministers Jual Oram, Annapurna Devi, and Sanjay Seth attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)