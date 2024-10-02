Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Over Rs 83,700 Crore in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 83,700 crore from Jharkhand. These initiatives, including the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, aim to ensure development for tribal communities across India through various infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:40 IST
PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Over Rs 83,700 Crore in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled an array of development projects worth over Rs 83,700 crore in Jharkhand, focusing on comprehensive and holistic growth for India's tribal communities.

Among the key highlights is the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, a massive initiative at a cost of Rs 79,150 crore to benefit over five crore tribals in 549 districts across 30 states and Union Territories. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the scheme aims to close critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood through 25 interventions by 17 central ministries and departments.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated projects under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), valued at over Rs 1,360 crore, including 1,380 km of roads, anganwadi centres, multi-purpose centres, and school hostels. The Prime Minister also announced electrification initiatives, mobile medical units, and piped water projects for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), while Union Ministers Jual Oram, Annapurna Devi, and Sanjay Seth attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024