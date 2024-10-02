Russian Forces Capture Verkhnokamianske in Eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have reportedly captured the settlement of Verkhnokamianske in eastern Ukraine, according to the RIA state news agency. Reuters has not independently confirmed the battlefield report, adding to ongoing uncertainties in the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:48 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Verkhnokamianske in eastern Ukraine, according to a statement from the RIA state news agency cited by the defence ministry on Wednesday.
Reuters has not been able to verify the battlefield report independently, raising questions about the current status of the region.
The capture of Verkhnokamianske marks another significant point in the ongoing conflict, which continues to engender widespread uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
