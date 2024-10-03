Amazon Faces Union Showdown Over Driver Bargaining Rights

Amazon.com is under scrutiny by a U.S. labor board for allegedly refusing to negotiate with a union representing drivers employed through a contractor. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) accuses Amazon of being a 'joint employer' for drivers working for Battle Tested Strategies (BTS) and claims the company used illegal tactics to dissuade union activities at a Palmdale, California facility.

In a significant move, BTS drivers joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union, marking the first instance of unionization among Amazon delivery contractors. The NLRB's complaint highlights Amazon's breach of law by terminating its contract with BTS after unionization without first negotiating with the Teamsters.

The unfolding legal battle sees Amazon, which argues insufficient control over these drivers to qualify as a joint employer, facing potential changes to joint-employer standards under federal law. An upcoming administrative judge hearing in Los Angeles may set a precedent impacting Amazon's dealings with contractors and unions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)