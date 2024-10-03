Kharkiv Under Fire: Ukraine Calls for Greater Global Support
A Russian guided bomb struck a residential building in Kharkiv, causing injuries and significant damage. President Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need for international support, drawing parallels to assistance provided to Israel. The ongoing conflict exemplifies the importance of decisive international cooperation in the face of aggression.
A Russian-guided bomb targeted a residential building in Kharkiv late Wednesday, igniting fires and injuring at least 10 people, according to local authorities. This attack marks another in a series of strikes against Ukraine's second-largest city.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the attack as indicative of Ukraine's need for increased Western support. He mentioned Iran's strike on Israel as an example of effective ally collaboration, urging global partners to provide the necessary assistance to counter Russian aggression.
Kharkiv's regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, reported significant destruction at the impacted apartment building, with an ongoing search for possible victims. This incident underscores the recurring violence in Kharkiv since the war began over two years ago.
