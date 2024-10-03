Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Fire: Ukraine Calls for Greater Global Support

A Russian guided bomb struck a residential building in Kharkiv, causing injuries and significant damage. President Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need for international support, drawing parallels to assistance provided to Israel. The ongoing conflict exemplifies the importance of decisive international cooperation in the face of aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 04:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 04:11 IST
Kharkiv Under Fire: Ukraine Calls for Greater Global Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian-guided bomb targeted a residential building in Kharkiv late Wednesday, igniting fires and injuring at least 10 people, according to local authorities. This attack marks another in a series of strikes against Ukraine's second-largest city.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the attack as indicative of Ukraine's need for increased Western support. He mentioned Iran's strike on Israel as an example of effective ally collaboration, urging global partners to provide the necessary assistance to counter Russian aggression.

Kharkiv's regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, reported significant destruction at the impacted apartment building, with an ongoing search for possible victims. This incident underscores the recurring violence in Kharkiv since the war began over two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024