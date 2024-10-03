Tragedy at the Border: Soldiers Open Fire on Migrant Truck

In a chilling incident along the Mexico-Guatemala border, six migrants lost their lives after Mexican soldiers fired upon their truck, according to the Mexican Defence Department. The department reported that shots were heard as vehicles approached the soldiers' position late Monday in Chiapas.

Soldiers, claiming self-defense, fired at the truck carrying migrants from various countries including Egypt, Nepal, and Cuba. Four migrants were found dead at the scene, and two later succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of death or if weapons were present.

The tragic event casts a spotlight on President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration, which has empowered the military extensively in civilian roles. Added pressure mounts as doubts arise about the incident's circumstances, underscoring the ongoing challenges in managing migrant routes plagued by smuggling and cartel violence.

