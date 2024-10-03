Dominican Republic's Bold Deportation Plan Amidst U.N. Concerns

The Dominican Republic has announced a plan to deport up to 10,000 migrants per week, primarily targeting nationals from Haiti, amid escalating border tensions. This decision comes despite the United Nations' call to halt such actions due to the ongoing conflict in Haiti.

According to the U.N., the Dominican government previously expelled over 200,000 Haitians last year alone. President Luis Abinader's administration aims to intensify deportations by enhancing border security measures like deploying more inspectors, surveillance drones, and temporary repatriation camps, all while ensuring human rights are considered.

The move underscores growing instability in Haiti, where gang violence has spurred internal displacement exceeding 700,000 citizens. With this deportation plan, the Dominican Republic reinforces its commitment to stringent migration policies, a stance affirmed by President Abinader's recent reelection.

(With inputs from agencies.)