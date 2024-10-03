Left Menu

Dominican Republic's Bold Deportation Plan Amidst U.N. Concerns

The Dominican Republic plans to deport up to 10,000 migrants weekly, primarily targeting Haitians, despite U.N. requests to halt. This intensifies border enforcement, particularly given the Haitians' displacement crisis. The plan includes increased surveillance and creation of repatriation camps, with a focus on security and human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 07:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 07:16 IST
Dominican Republic's Bold Deportation Plan Amidst U.N. Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dominican Republic has announced a plan to deport up to 10,000 migrants per week, primarily targeting nationals from Haiti, amid escalating border tensions. This decision comes despite the United Nations' call to halt such actions due to the ongoing conflict in Haiti.

According to the U.N., the Dominican government previously expelled over 200,000 Haitians last year alone. President Luis Abinader's administration aims to intensify deportations by enhancing border security measures like deploying more inspectors, surveillance drones, and temporary repatriation camps, all while ensuring human rights are considered.

The move underscores growing instability in Haiti, where gang violence has spurred internal displacement exceeding 700,000 citizens. With this deportation plan, the Dominican Republic reinforces its commitment to stringent migration policies, a stance affirmed by President Abinader's recent reelection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024