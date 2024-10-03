False Alarm in Nahal Oz: Understanding Siren Confusion

In an unexpected turn of events, the Israeli army announced that the sirens heard early Thursday morning in Nahal Oz, located near the Gaza Strip, were due to a 'false identification'.

The incident caused a brief moment of concern among residents, as the blaring sirens are typically a call to action or defense.

However, details surrounding the false alarm remain scarce as the army has not provided further clarification, leaving speculations among the residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)