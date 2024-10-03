Left Menu

2023 Census Highlights NZ’s Growing Ethnic Diversity, Says Melissa Lee

New census data reveals increasing diversity across the country, with nearly one-third of New Zealanders born overseas and over 150 languages spoken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:36 IST
Ethnic Communities Minister Melissa Lee has welcomed the release of the 2023 Census results, which showcase New Zealand’s rapidly growing ethnic and cultural diversity. The latest figures reveal that all major ethnic groups in the country have experienced population growth between 2018 and 2023, with nearly one-third of New Zealanders born overseas. The census recorded over 200 different birthplaces and more than 150 languages spoken nationwide.

“Today’s census results further highlight the increasingly diverse nature of our population,” said Ms. Lee. “This is something to be celebrated, and it reminds us of the importance of fostering social cohesion in an ever-evolving New Zealand.”

Among the notable statistics, New Zealand’s Filipino community has grown by nearly 50% since 2018, significantly contributing to the rise in the Asian population. Panjabi, Tagalog, and Afrikaans have become some of the fastest-growing languages, further reflecting the country’s rich cultural fabric.

Auckland remains New Zealand’s most ethnically diverse region, with nearly one in three Aucklanders identifying as having an Asian ethnicity. The city’s diversity reinforces its position as one of the most ethnically varied urban areas globally.

Emphasizing Data to Strengthen Social Cohesion

Ms. Lee emphasized the critical role that data can play in improving outcomes for New Zealand’s diverse communities. As Ethnic Communities Minister, she is committed to building a stronger data and evidence base around the country’s ethnic populations, which can help identify gaps in equity and measure progress.

“Robust data brings greater visibility to the needs of our ethnic communities, enabling us to identify and address inequities more effectively,” said Ms. Lee. She highlighted the importance of the Ministry for Ethnic Communities’ forthcoming Ethnic Communities Indicators Report, a comprehensive baseline report that will provide an in-depth look at how New Zealand’s ethnic communities are faring and contributing to the economy.

“I’m looking forward to the Ministry’s first Ethnic Communities Indicators Report later this year,” Ms. Lee said. “This report will be a catalyst for using data to inform government decision-making and service delivery, ensuring we meet the needs of our diverse population.”

The 2023 Census results underscore the growing ethnic diversity across New Zealand, positioning the country as a leader in multiculturalism and emphasizing the importance of inclusivity in government policies and services.

