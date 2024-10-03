Winston Peters Welcomes Appointment of Sir Jerry Mateparae as Moderator for Bougainville Talks

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has welcomed the appointment of Sir Jerry Mateparae as an independent moderator to assist in discussions between the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Bougainville Government. Sir Jerry’s role will focus on helping the two governments resolve outstanding issues related to Bougainville’s future status following its 2019 independence referendum.

“New Zealand is a long-standing friend of both Papua New Guinea and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, and we have provided consistent support to the Bougainville peace process,” said Mr Peters. “Sir Jerry is exceptionally qualified for this role, having served as New Zealand’s Governor-General, Chief of Defence Force, and as Commander of the Truce Monitoring Group in Bougainville during Operation Belisi.”

Sir Jerry Mateparae has been in Port Moresby this week for initial discussions with leaders about his role as moderator. His appointment was confirmed following a joint meeting between Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape and Autonomous Bougainville Government President Ishmael Toroama, who had considered several prominent candidates for the position.

Mr Peters expressed hope that Sir Jerry’s involvement would aid both parties in moving forward with post-referendum consultations. “We hope that Sir Jerry’s engagement will help Papua New Guinea and Bougainville progress their discussions in a way that preserves the peace and progress achieved over the last 25 years,” he said.

Sir Jerry’s role as moderator is expected to be crucial in maintaining the momentum of peaceful dialogue as Bougainville navigates its future relationship with Papua New Guinea.