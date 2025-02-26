Winston Peters Questions China's Surprise Tasman Sea Drills

New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, has raised concerns about China's recent military maneuvers. At a press conference in Beijing, Peters highlighted the lack of advance notice regarding China's live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea last week, a move that has stirred diplomatic discussions.

Peters conveyed these apprehensions following talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The surprise nature of the drills underscores the importance of clear communication between nations, Peters argued.

The New Zealand diplomat's remarks aim at fostering transparency and mitigating future regional tensions, as both countries navigate a complex global landscape.

