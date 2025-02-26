Winston Peters Questions China's Surprise Tasman Sea Drills
New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters expressed concerns over China's unexpected live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea during discussions with Chinese leaders. Peters spoke at a press conference in Beijing alongside Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasizing the need for transparency and communication between nations.
- Country:
- China
New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, has raised concerns about China's recent military maneuvers. At a press conference in Beijing, Peters highlighted the lack of advance notice regarding China's live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea last week, a move that has stirred diplomatic discussions.
Peters conveyed these apprehensions following talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The surprise nature of the drills underscores the importance of clear communication between nations, Peters argued.
The New Zealand diplomat's remarks aim at fostering transparency and mitigating future regional tensions, as both countries navigate a complex global landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Global Ties: India's Defense Diplomacy at Aero India 2025
David Smith on the Power of Personal Diplomacy in India-US Relations
India's defence diplomacy reflects our commitment to building enduring bilateral, multilateral relationships: Rajnath Singh
Tense Diplomacy: Trump and King Abdullah Clash Over Gaza Proposal
Diplomacy by Deal: Trump's Global Strategy Unraveled