Hostage Drama Resolves: Duo Freed in Manipur
After being held hostage for seven days in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, two youths were released and handed over to police. They got lost while accompanying a friend for a test and were later captured by armed men. The release resulted from intense negotiations by state and central officials.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, two youths held hostage in Manipur's Kangpokpi district have been safely released after seven days. The incident unfolded when the young men lost their way after accompanying a friend to a recruitment test.
The release operation culminated in the early hours at Gamgiphai naka, where local police received the youths from their captors. State police and Assam Rifles ensured their safe transfer to Imphal, where they are undergoing final formalities.
The successful negotiation efforts, led by both state and central officials, were acknowledged by the Chief Minister N Biren Singh, highlighting the concerted efforts made to secure the youths' release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hostage
- Manipur
- Kangpokpi
- release
- youths
- police
- abduction
- negotiations
- Chief Minister
- Imphal
ALSO READ
Notorious Criminal 'Kakkathoppu' Balaji Shot Dead in Chennai Police Encounter
Australian Police Crack Down on Ghost App, Lead to Global Arrests
Major Drug Haul in Mizoram: Police Seize Rs 6 Crore Worth Methamphetamine and Heroin
Fugitive Balaji Killed in Chennai Police Encounter
Ajay Maken Lodges Police Complaint Against BJP Leaders Over Threats to Rahul Gandhi