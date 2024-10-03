Left Menu

Hostage Drama Resolves: Duo Freed in Manipur

After being held hostage for seven days in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, two youths were released and handed over to police. They got lost while accompanying a friend for a test and were later captured by armed men. The release resulted from intense negotiations by state and central officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:23 IST
Hostage Drama Resolves: Duo Freed in Manipur
N Biren Singh
  India
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two youths held hostage in Manipur's Kangpokpi district have been safely released after seven days. The incident unfolded when the young men lost their way after accompanying a friend to a recruitment test.

The release operation culminated in the early hours at Gamgiphai naka, where local police received the youths from their captors. State police and Assam Rifles ensured their safe transfer to Imphal, where they are undergoing final formalities.

The successful negotiation efforts, led by both state and central officials, were acknowledged by the Chief Minister N Biren Singh, highlighting the concerted efforts made to secure the youths' release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

