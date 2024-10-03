Hostage Drama Resolves: Duo Freed in Manipur

In a dramatic turn of events, two youths held hostage in Manipur's Kangpokpi district have been safely released after seven days. The incident unfolded when the young men lost their way after accompanying a friend to a recruitment test.

The release operation culminated in the early hours at Gamgiphai naka, where local police received the youths from their captors. State police and Assam Rifles ensured their safe transfer to Imphal, where they are undergoing final formalities.

The successful negotiation efforts, led by both state and central officials, were acknowledged by the Chief Minister N Biren Singh, highlighting the concerted efforts made to secure the youths' release.

(With inputs from agencies.)