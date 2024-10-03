Left Menu

Massive Drone Assault Rattles Ukraine, Air Defences Triumph

Russian forces launched a significant drone attack on 15 Ukrainian regions, severely damaging buildings. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The Ukrainian air force successfully shot down 78 out of 105 drones. Numerous regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, and Poltava, faced infrastructural damage, fires, and power outages.

In a substantial escalation of hostilities, Russian forces unleashed a major drone attack on fifteen Ukrainian regions, causing extensive damage to both commercial and residential properties, as reported by local authorities on Thursday. Remarkably, there have been no confirmed casualties from the assault.

The Ukrainian air force mounted a robust defense, shooting down 78 out of the 105 drones, while electronic jamming possibly neutralized 23 more. The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, experienced the brunt of the attack, as its air force downed approximately 15 drones during a prolonged five-hour air alert. Despite falling debris, no fires were reported in the city.

In contrast, adjoining regions suffered fires and infrastructural damages. Odesa's power grid was disrupted, leaving thousands without electricity, though partial restoration occurred. The Poltava and Kirovohrad regions also witnessed damage, affecting buildings and igniting a forest fire in Cherkasy, which was subsequently extinguished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

