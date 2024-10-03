Security Forces Clash with Militants in Balochistan, Six BLA Members Killed

In a bold operation, six militants of the Balochistan Liberation Army were killed by security forces in Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province, police reported. The incident unfolded in the Harnai district on Wednesday during a targeted raid to eliminate a BLA hideout.

Acting on intelligence, security forces conducted a raid in Harnai that erupted into a fierce gunfight, resulting in the death of six militants. These individuals were allegedly involved in multiple previous attacks on security personnel and civilians.

In a separate incident in the Dera Murad Jamali area, armed assailants attacked a prison van, leading to the deaths of a policeman and an under-trial prisoner. According to SSP Fahad Khan Khosa, the attackers opened fire as the van exited the prison, sparking a shootout that also killed one of the attackers and injured three policemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)