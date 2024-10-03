Crisis in Bihar: Kharge Demands Urgent Flood Relief

The flood situation in Bihar has reached a critical point, with approximately 15 lakh people across 17 districts suffering the impact of the deluge. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called for urgent action from both the Centre and the state government to accelerate rescue and relief operations.

Speaking in Hindi on the social media platform X, Kharge emphasized the tragic loss of lives and the widespread destruction, particularly in northern regions where infrastructure has significantly deteriorated. He expressed gratitude towards the Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for their ongoing efforts but highlighted the need for more comprehensive support.

Kharge also implores the Centre to ensure adequate compensation for affected individuals, including farmers who have lost crops. Relief efforts include the air-dropping of essential supplies by IAF in affected districts, with additional support from 16 NDRF and 17 SDRF teams, utilizing around 975 boats for evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)