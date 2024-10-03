Left Menu

Verdict Pending: Jury Deliberates Fate of Former Memphis Officers in Tyre Nichols Case

Three former Memphis officers face a jury verdict after being charged with violating Tyre Nichols' civil rights during a deadly beating. Prosecutors argued it was a premeditated act, while defense attorneys downplayed their clients' involvement. The trial highlighted controversial police practices and an ongoing Department of Justice investigation.

After a nearly monthlong federal trial, the future of three former Memphis police officers accused of violating Tyre Nichols' civil rights is now in the hands of a jury. With deliberations beginning Thursday, the jurors must decide the fate of Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith, who were among five officers dismissed from the Memphis Police Department following the incident on January 7, 2023.

Prosecutors depicted the beating as a punitive act referred to in officer slang as the "street tax" or "run tax." Kathryn Gilbert, the prosecutor, contended that the officers sought to punish Nichols for fleeing a traffic stop, believing they could escape accountability. Throughout the trial, the jury viewed graphic footage of the incident, sparking debate over the officers' use of force.

Two officers, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr., pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecutors. However, the defense argued their clients were complying with department policies and suggested, without evidence, that Nichols may have been under the influence of drugs. This incident has prompted an investigation into the Memphis Police Department's practices by the U.S. Department of Justice.

