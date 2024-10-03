Delhi's Power Struggle: AAP vs BJP in Audit Controversy

A political showdown is brewing in Delhi, with BJP leader Harsh Malhotra ridiculing the state government's decision to audit power distribution companies. The Delhi government, holding a significant 49% stake in these firms, faces a backlash from the opposition.

Reacting to the criticism, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lashed out at BJP, urging it to address the severe power supply issues plaguing its own governed states, prior to accusing Delhi of mismanagement. The audit, ordered by Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi, aims to investigate pension surcharges burdening consumers.

BJP's Malhotra termed the audit a 'tactic' by the AAP to maintain a cleaner image among the public. He accused the government of awakening to alleged corruption after a decade, suggesting that inflated electricity bills due to various charges add weight to these concerns. Meanwhile, AAP champions its uninterrupted 24/7 power supply and free 200-unit consumption policy, claiming superiority over BJP-led states experiencing longer power cuts and higher charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)