Land Dispute Unravels: Lakhdata Committee's Mazar Controversy in Hamirpur

A conflict over land ownership and an allegedly illegal structure in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has stirred controversy. The Lakhdata Committee removed its board amid disputes about land ownership near Sufi Saint Lakhdata Peer's mazar. Authorities demand explanations regarding past construction by the committee and local panchayat involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The ongoing controversy over land ownership and alleged illegal construction near Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, has intensified. The Lakhdata Committee, which manages the mazar of Sufi Saint Lakhdata Peer, vacated the disputed structure after removing its board and replacing it with one for a rain-shelter.

This move follows increased tensions after the Forest Department demolished the site upon discovering plans for further construction. The administration is now pressing the committee and local panchayat to clarify their roles in the developments, given that records indicate the land belongs to the state.

The Revenue Department's records support the state's ownership claim, and the committee stated it has no objection to the government's management of the structure. With all parties providing explanations, the town awaits resolutions to the ownership dispute and construction questions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

