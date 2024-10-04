Britain Returns Chagos Islands, Secures Strategic US Military Base

The United Kingdom has announced the transfer of sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, in a move that also ensures the future operations of the UK-U.S. Diego Garcia military base. U.S. President Joe Biden expressed support, highlighting the airbase's strategic significance in maintaining global security. However, critics argue the decision plays into China's influence due to their trade relations with Mauritius, and voice concerns over the exclusion of displaced Chagossians from negotiations.

The British Foreign Minister assured that the agreement resolves the disputed sovereignty issue, protecting Diego Garcia's strategic role for at least 99 years. The agreement aligns with Mauritius' decolonization goals, allowing for resettlement programs outside Diego Garcia. This marks a recognition of past injustices faced by displaced Chagossians.

Despite the deal's approval from significant political figures, including opposition leader Keir Starmer, it faced criticism from Britain's Conservative Party. Concerns were raised that it might provide China with military opportunities in the Indian Ocean. Nonetheless, U.S. officials ensured confidence in maintaining base security. The academic community perceived the agreement as beneficial for Mauritius.

