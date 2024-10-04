Left Menu

U.N. Peacekeepers Hold Ground Amid Israel-Lebanon Tensions

U.N. peacekeepers remain in southern Lebanon, maintaining a critical communication link between Israeli and Lebanese militaries despite Israel's request for relocation. The mission, known as UNIFIL, facilitates security and aids civilians amidst heightened tensions with Hezbollah. The peacekeepers, vital for regional stability, continue their operations in challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 01:19 IST
U.N. Peacekeepers Hold Ground Amid Israel-Lebanon Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon are continuing their mission despite calls from Israel for relocation, according to the U.N.'s peacekeeping chief, Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

The mission, known as UNIFIL, significantly contributes to regional stability by maintaining communication between Israel and Lebanon's military forces. It plays an essential role in ensuring civilian protection and facilitating humanitarian efforts amid heightened tensions with Hezbollah.

Lacroix emphasized the importance of respecting the safety of the peacekeeping forces and confirmed that plans are in place for varied outcomes. Israel recently called for residents in south Lebanon to evacuate due to an ongoing military operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024