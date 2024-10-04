U.N. Peacekeepers Hold Ground Amid Israel-Lebanon Tensions

U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon are continuing their mission despite calls from Israel for relocation, according to the U.N.'s peacekeeping chief, Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

The mission, known as UNIFIL, significantly contributes to regional stability by maintaining communication between Israel and Lebanon's military forces. It plays an essential role in ensuring civilian protection and facilitating humanitarian efforts amid heightened tensions with Hezbollah.

Lacroix emphasized the importance of respecting the safety of the peacekeeping forces and confirmed that plans are in place for varied outcomes. Israel recently called for residents in south Lebanon to evacuate due to an ongoing military operation.

