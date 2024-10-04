Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Tensions Surge in Tulkarm After Deadly Strike

A recent Israeli airstrike on Tulkarm refugee camp results in the deaths of at least 18 Palestinians. The Israeli military claims that the operation targeted and killed a Hamas commander. The Palestinian authorities urge international intervention to mitigate the ongoing violence. Tensions have intensified across the West Bank.

Updated: 04-10-2024 03:44 IST
At least 18 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Tulkarm refugee camp, according to the Palestinian health ministry. This operation, the latest in escalating violence, was aimed at a senior Hamas figure, the Israeli military reported.

In a statement, the Israeli military announced it had successfully targeted Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, whom they identified as the head of Hamas' network in Tulkarm. This has prompted the Palestinian government to appeal for immediate international intervention to halt what they describe as 'escalating massacres.'

The Palestinian presidency condemned the attacks, with WAFA, the Palestinian news agency, emphasizing that such actions will only lead to further instability and violence. The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since the onset of the Gaza conflict, as Israeli operations have intensified, resulting in numerous arrests and frequent clashes.

