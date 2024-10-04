Mexican Soldiers Arrested After Fatal Migrant Shooting

Mexican authorities have detained soldiers involved in a fatal shooting incident that left six migrants dead, federal prosecutors confirmed on Thursday. The event, which has sparked significant controversy, took place in Chiapas, a region bordering Guatemala, two days prior.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, who condemned the violence immediately after her inauguration, emphasized the need for a comprehensive investigation. 'A situation like this cannot be repeated,' she asserted during a press conference. The incident, where soldiers reportedly fired at a pickup truck carrying migrants, has fueled criticism about the military's influence and tactics.

The Catholic bishops of Mexico have joined the chorus of dissent, describing the military's actions as a 'disproportionate use of lethal force'. With tensions on the rise in the southern border region due to increased criminal activity, the call for an independent investigation grows louder, demanding accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)