Carnage in Haiti: Gran Grif Gang's Deadly Rampage

A deadly attack led by the Gran Grif gang in Haiti's Pont-Sonde town resulted in at least 11 deaths and numerous injuries, prompting a mass exodus of residents seeking refuge. The violence worsens Haiti's crises, with rising internal displacement and ongoing challenges in restoring security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 04-10-2024 05:15 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 05:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating overnight attack orchestrated by the Gran Grif gang has left at least 11 people dead and forced thousands to flee the Haitian town of Pont-Sonde. The attack further intensifies the plight of a nation already grappling with escalating internal displacement and widespread insecurity.

Haiti's national police reported fatalities and severe injuries in the attack, with a UTAG anti-gang tactical unit sent to quell the violence. The country's Justice Ministry vowed unyielding action against perpetrators. Sanctioned gang leader Luckson Elan's men allegedly executed civilians and burned structures in the Artibonite department town.

Pont-Sonde's location is crucial; it lies at a pivotal junction linking the capital with the north, exacerbating safety and food security issues. The ongoing violence has driven the displaced population above 700,000 and impacted neighboring Dominican Republic's policies. The UN-backed mission struggles to stabilize the dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

