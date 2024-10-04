Carnage in Haiti: Gran Grif Gang's Deadly Rampage

A devastating overnight attack orchestrated by the Gran Grif gang has left at least 11 people dead and forced thousands to flee the Haitian town of Pont-Sonde. The attack further intensifies the plight of a nation already grappling with escalating internal displacement and widespread insecurity.

Haiti's national police reported fatalities and severe injuries in the attack, with a UTAG anti-gang tactical unit sent to quell the violence. The country's Justice Ministry vowed unyielding action against perpetrators. Sanctioned gang leader Luckson Elan's men allegedly executed civilians and burned structures in the Artibonite department town.

Pont-Sonde's location is crucial; it lies at a pivotal junction linking the capital with the north, exacerbating safety and food security issues. The ongoing violence has driven the displaced population above 700,000 and impacted neighboring Dominican Republic's policies. The UN-backed mission struggles to stabilize the dire situation.

