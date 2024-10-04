Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission
The United States, along with Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, discussed finalizing plans and funding for the African Union's new stabilization and support mission in Somalia. The meeting, focused on urgent financial decisions, was held on October 1.
The United States and four other nations have convened to focus on the necessity of concluding plans for the African Union's prospective stabilization and support mission in Somalia, as reported by the U.S. Department of State on Thursday.
During the discussions, representatives from the U.S., Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom emphasized the immediate requirement to finalize funding strategies for the mission.
The diplomatic meeting transpired on October 1, marking a significant step towards operationalizing the mission and supporting Somalia's stability.
