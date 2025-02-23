Lavrov's Diplomatic Mission to Turkey: A Path to Peace in Ukraine?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to embark on a diplomatic mission to Turkey, as confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, on Sunday.

The upcoming discussions in Turkey will cover a diverse range of international, regional, and bilateral topics. Lavrov's visit aims to build upon recent Russia-U.S. discussions regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A source within the Turkish foreign ministry revealed that the talks will also consider how Turkey can support efforts to bring peace to the region. Lavrov is scheduled to arrive in Turkey for these crucial discussions on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)