Left Menu

Lavrov's Diplomatic Mission to Turkey: A Path to Peace in Ukraine?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to visit Turkey to engage in discussions on international, regional, and bilateral agendas. The talks will focus on recent Russia-U.S. negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict and explore Turkey's potential contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-02-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 15:51 IST
Lavrov's Diplomatic Mission to Turkey: A Path to Peace in Ukraine?
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to embark on a diplomatic mission to Turkey, as confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, on Sunday.

The upcoming discussions in Turkey will cover a diverse range of international, regional, and bilateral topics. Lavrov's visit aims to build upon recent Russia-U.S. discussions regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A source within the Turkish foreign ministry revealed that the talks will also consider how Turkey can support efforts to bring peace to the region. Lavrov is scheduled to arrive in Turkey for these crucial discussions on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025