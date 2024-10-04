Left Menu

Paul Mashatile Confident in Strengthening Trade Ties During UK and Ireland Visit

As part of his working visit, Mashatile engaged with key stakeholders, focusing on energy, infrastructure, and creating a favorable business environment for investment.

Speaking at a meeting with the South African Chamber of Commerce (SACC) in London on Thursday, Mashatile highlighted the importance of improving bilateral economic ties. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has expressed optimism that his recent working visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland will rejuvenate trade and investment relations, which have seen limited progress in recent years. Speaking at a meeting with the South African Chamber of Commerce (SACC) in London on Thursday, Mashatile highlighted the importance of improving bilateral economic ties.

As part of his working visit, Mashatile engaged with key stakeholders, focusing on energy, infrastructure, and creating a favorable business environment for investment. He emphasized that South Africa's political stability under the newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU), which has been operational for less than 100 days, is fostering an investor-friendly climate.

Mashatile noted a positive shift in investor sentiment towards South Africa, adding that the GNU's success would be measured by its ability to support sustainable enterprises and create employment. He cited progress in reducing load shedding, which had plagued the country since 2007, as a key outcome of public-private partnerships and efforts by Eskom.

The Deputy President also addressed concerns about freight logistics and outlined plans to build a bankable investment pipeline through Infrastructure South Africa, advancing the country’s National Infrastructure Plan 2050.

Mashatile encouraged increased trade between South Africa and the UK, particularly in valuable goods and services, and highlighted the need to accelerate international trade and simplify regulatory processes through the Red Tape Task Team.

He concluded by reiterating South Africa’s commitment to global peace, particularly in conflict zones such as Russia, Ukraine, Israel, and Sudan, noting that war undermines economic growth and stability.

