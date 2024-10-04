Israeli Military Reports Significant Hezbollah Casualties

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it has killed an estimated 250 Hezbollah fighters since launching its ground operations in Lebanon earlier this week. This number includes several high-ranking battalion and company commanders.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated that airstrikes conducted on Thursday night primarily targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in southern Beirut. Both the full extent of damage and enemy casualties are still under assessment.

Hezbollah has not released any official figures on the number of their fighters lost. The situation remains fluid, with further evaluations expected in the coming days.

