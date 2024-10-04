Left Menu

Israeli Military Reports Significant Hezbollah Casualties

The Israeli military claims to have killed approximately 250 Hezbollah fighters, including key commanders, during ground operations in Lebanon. Airstrikes on Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in southern Beirut were launched, but the militant group has not disclosed any casualty figures. Assessments on the impact are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:37 IST
Israeli Military Reports Significant Hezbollah Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it has killed an estimated 250 Hezbollah fighters since launching its ground operations in Lebanon earlier this week. This number includes several high-ranking battalion and company commanders.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated that airstrikes conducted on Thursday night primarily targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in southern Beirut. Both the full extent of damage and enemy casualties are still under assessment.

Hezbollah has not released any official figures on the number of their fighters lost. The situation remains fluid, with further evaluations expected in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024