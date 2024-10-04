Diplomatic Tensions Rise Ahead of COP29

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dismissed a letter from nearly 60 U.S. lawmakers as 'disgusting,' criticizing Azerbaijan's human rights record. The lawmakers urged the release of political prisoners ahead of COP29 climate conference.

Speaking in Jabrayil, Aliyev claimed the letter was an attempt to undermine Azerbaijani will, while Human rights scrutiny increases as Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29.

Aliyev accused Armenia of insincerity and rearming, complicating peace treaty negotiations, while Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing in Karabakh, allegations Baku denies.

