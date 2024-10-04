Diplomatic Tensions Rise Ahead of COP29
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev rejected a letter from U.S. lawmakers criticizing Azerbaijan's human rights record, urging the release of political prisoners before hosting COP29. The letter stressed the risk of Azerbaijani-Armenian peace negotiations being undermined. Aliyev accused Armenia of insincerity in peace talks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:21 IST
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dismissed a letter from nearly 60 U.S. lawmakers as 'disgusting,' criticizing Azerbaijan's human rights record. The lawmakers urged the release of political prisoners ahead of COP29 climate conference.
Speaking in Jabrayil, Aliyev claimed the letter was an attempt to undermine Azerbaijani will, while Human rights scrutiny increases as Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29.
Aliyev accused Armenia of insincerity and rearming, complicating peace treaty negotiations, while Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing in Karabakh, allegations Baku denies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Freed Russian Political Prisoners Demand Release of Over 1,000 Incarcerated Amid Rising Repression
Azerbaijan to Support Travel Costs for Small Island Nations at COP29
UAE to Launch New Climate Plan Ahead of COP29 Summit
US Lawmakers Push for Human Rights at COP29 in Azerbaijan
Ruben Vardanyan's Legal Battle: Torture Allegations and Calls for Justice Amid Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict