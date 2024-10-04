Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Ahead of COP29

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev rejected a letter from U.S. lawmakers criticizing Azerbaijan's human rights record, urging the release of political prisoners before hosting COP29. The letter stressed the risk of Azerbaijani-Armenian peace negotiations being undermined. Aliyev accused Armenia of insincerity in peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:21 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Ahead of COP29
President

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dismissed a letter from nearly 60 U.S. lawmakers as 'disgusting,' criticizing Azerbaijan's human rights record. The lawmakers urged the release of political prisoners ahead of COP29 climate conference.

Speaking in Jabrayil, Aliyev claimed the letter was an attempt to undermine Azerbaijani will, while Human rights scrutiny increases as Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29.

Aliyev accused Armenia of insincerity and rearming, complicating peace treaty negotiations, while Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing in Karabakh, allegations Baku denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024