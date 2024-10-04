Escalating Clashes in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Neutralize Maoist Insurgents

In a significant confrontation in Chhattisgarh, Indian security forces neutralized 28 suspected Maoist insurgents following an intense gunbattle, according to police reports on Friday.

The clash erupted while the police were conducting a search operation near the border area of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts.

For decades, Maoist rebels, inspired by Mao Zedong's communist principles, have been engaged in guerrilla warfare against the authorities, particularly in central and eastern India. The ongoing strife has led to sporadic violence and fatalities across both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)