Tragedy in Pont-Sonde: The Grim Reality of Haiti's Gang Wars

The Gran Grif gang, notorious for its violent activities, has unleashed terror in the town of Pont-Sonde, Haiti, leaving 70 people, including infants, dead. Thousands have been forced to flee amid gunfire and destruction as the gang continues its rampage and intimidation, said the U.N. on Friday.

The attacks have left at least 16 people seriously injured, including gang members in a confrontation with the Haitian police, further destabilizing the region. This violence underscores the growing threat of armed groups across Haiti, exacerbating poverty and hunger in a nation already facing a humanitarian crisis.

As calls for international support escalate, the Haitian government and U.N. stress the urgent need for resources and security intervention. Despite efforts by local forces, the deep-rooted issues of gang control and external deportations continue to challenge the country's stability and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)