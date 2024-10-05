Supreme Court to Hear High-Stakes DNA Appeal of Texas Death Row Inmate

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal concerning Ruben Gutierrez, a Texas death row inmate convicted for his role in the 1998 murder of an elderly mobile home park owner. Gutierrez seeks DNA testing of crime scene evidence, arguing it could demonstrate his innocence.

Gutierrez was convicted of participating in the robbery and resultant murder of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison. He contends he did not commit the stabbing and that DNA testing could prove he never entered the victim's home. Texas prosecutors have denied DNA testing, stating it's not permissible under state law solely to question a death sentence.

Arguing that the DNA testing limitation violates his constitutional right to due process, Gutierrez's case will be heard during the Supreme Court's next term. His legal team views the upcoming hearing as a significant step toward overturning what they claim is a wrongful conviction.

