Virginia Police Officer Acquitted of Manslaughter, Convicted for Reckless Firearm Use
A former Virginia police officer, Wesley Shifflett, was acquitted of involuntary manslaughter but convicted of reckless handling of a firearm after fatally shooting a shoplifting suspect. The shooting, which occurred after a chase at Tysons Corner Centre, raised questions about use-of-force protocols and police accountability.
On Friday, a jury acquitted former Virginia police officer Wesley Shifflett of involuntary manslaughter. The case revolved around the fatal shooting of shoplifting suspect Timothy McCree Johnson in February 2023 outside the Tysons Corner Centre.
Despite being cleared of manslaughter charges, Shifflett was convicted of reckless firearm handling during the incident. Prosecutors argued that Shifflett's actions, including firing his weapon in a crowded area, constituted reckless behavior.
The trial highlighted issues of police accountability and use-of-force policies, with Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis dismissing Shifflett for policy violations. Shifflett is scheduled for sentencing in February and faces up to five years imprisonment on the firearm charge.
