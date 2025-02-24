Left Menu

Trump's USAID Overhaul: A Bold Step or Reckless Move?

The Trump administration is enacting significant cuts and layoffs at the US Agency for International Development (USAID). A judge has allowed these changes, despite lawsuits claiming they're unconstitutional. The restructuring includes reducing 1,600 jobs and putting many staffers on leave, raising serious concerns about USAID's future operations.

Updated: 24-02-2025 08:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has initiated sweeping changes at the US Agency for International Development (USAID), putting most of its staff on leave and cutting at least 1,600 US-based jobs, the Associated Press reports.

This decision, made with the support of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is part of a larger strategy to downsize the federal government. Critics argue that the move undermines the long-standing role of USAID in promoting global stability through aid and development.

Legal challenges from employee unions and contractors highlight concerns over the administration's authority to make these drastic changes without legislative approval. Staff reductions and program shutdowns may disrupt ongoing initiatives aimed at bolstering U.S. national security and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

