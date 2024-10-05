Wynn Resorts Breaks New Ground as UAE Approves First Gaming License

Wynn Resorts, a prominent hotel and casino operator, announced on Friday that it has been granted the first commercial gaming operator's license in the United Arab Emirates by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.

The Las Vegas-based company plans to develop a luxury resort at Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, in collaboration with affiliates such as Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding. Efforts to contact Ras Al Khaimah's government communications office for comments were unsuccessful.

This milestone comes after the UAE's recent move to establish a federal body to regulate gambling, signifying a significant policy shift in the Gulf region. The UAE aims to fortify its status as a leading trade, tourism, and financial center amid regional competition.

