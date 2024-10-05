Wynn Resorts Breaks New Ground as UAE Approves First Gaming License
Wynn Resorts has secured the first commercial gaming operator's license in the UAE, marking a significant shift in the conservative region. The license will enable the company to develop a luxury resort at Wynn Al Marjan Island. This comes amid the UAE's broader liberal reforms to boost its economic competitiveness.
Wynn Resorts, a prominent hotel and casino operator, announced on Friday that it has been granted the first commercial gaming operator's license in the United Arab Emirates by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.
The Las Vegas-based company plans to develop a luxury resort at Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, in collaboration with affiliates such as Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding. Efforts to contact Ras Al Khaimah's government communications office for comments were unsuccessful.
This milestone comes after the UAE's recent move to establish a federal body to regulate gambling, signifying a significant policy shift in the Gulf region. The UAE aims to fortify its status as a leading trade, tourism, and financial center amid regional competition.
