Tragedy in Himachal: Bus Crash Claims Eight Lives

In a tragic incident in the Haripurdhar area of Himachal's Sirmaur district, eight people lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries when a private bus rolled off the road on Friday.

The vehicle was en route from Solan to Haripurdhar when it veered 100-200 feet off the road and landed upside down.

Local authorities, led by Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, responded swiftly, deploying medical teams to nearby hospitals. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, as rescue efforts by locals and emergency responders continue.