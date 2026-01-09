Tragedy in Himachal: Bus Crash Claims Eight Lives
In Himachal's Sirmaur district, a catastrophic bus accident resulted in eight fatalities and five injuries after a vehicle rolled down a hill. The local administration swiftly responded, with medical teams on alert. Emergency responders, aided by locals, were seen rescuing victims from the wreckage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in the Haripurdhar area of Himachal's Sirmaur district, eight people lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries when a private bus rolled off the road on Friday.
The vehicle was en route from Solan to Haripurdhar when it veered 100-200 feet off the road and landed upside down.
Local authorities, led by Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, responded swiftly, deploying medical teams to nearby hospitals. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, as rescue efforts by locals and emergency responders continue.
ALSO READ
Breakthrough in Human Trafficking Case: Child Laborer Rescued in Haryana
Bomb hurled at fuel station in Manipur’s Bishnupur; no injuries
4 teenagers rescued from train after abduction in UP's Ballia
15 girls rescued from red-light area in Bihar's Saharsa district: Police
NZ Opens Nominations for Tech-Enabled Search & Rescue Awards, Calls for Innovators