Tragedy in Himachal: Bus Crash Claims Eight Lives

In Himachal's Sirmaur district, a catastrophic bus accident resulted in eight fatalities and five injuries after a vehicle rolled down a hill. The local administration swiftly responded, with medical teams on alert. Emergency responders, aided by locals, were seen rescuing victims from the wreckage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in the Haripurdhar area of Himachal's Sirmaur district, eight people lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries when a private bus rolled off the road on Friday.

The vehicle was en route from Solan to Haripurdhar when it veered 100-200 feet off the road and landed upside down.

Local authorities, led by Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, responded swiftly, deploying medical teams to nearby hospitals. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, as rescue efforts by locals and emergency responders continue.

