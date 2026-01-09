Deputy CM Accuses Centre of Hindering Karnataka's Upper Krishna Project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has leveled criticism at the Central government, accusing it of failing to sufficiently support the Upper Krishna project.

In a public address in Vijayapura, Shivakumar expressed concern over neighboring states obstructing progress on the project through legal actions while affirming Karnataka's strong financial investment and compensation efforts in the region.

Shivakumar addressed an audience during the inauguration of several developmental initiatives, highlighting the State Congress government's prioritization of projects under Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited. He revealed that works valued at Rs 3,700 crore have been approved since his tenure began, with a focus on raising compensation rates for displaced farmers and renaming local infrastructure to honor historical figures.