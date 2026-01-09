Left Menu

Deputy CM Accuses Centre of Hindering Karnataka's Upper Krishna Project

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar criticized the Centre for inadequate support on the Upper Krishna project. He announced significant investments and compensation for affected farmers. Despite legal obstacles by neighboring states, efforts are underway to boost investments, employment, and education in Vijayapura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:57 IST
Deputy CM Accuses Centre of Hindering Karnataka's Upper Krishna Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has leveled criticism at the Central government, accusing it of failing to sufficiently support the Upper Krishna project.

In a public address in Vijayapura, Shivakumar expressed concern over neighboring states obstructing progress on the project through legal actions while affirming Karnataka's strong financial investment and compensation efforts in the region.

Shivakumar addressed an audience during the inauguration of several developmental initiatives, highlighting the State Congress government's prioritization of projects under Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited. He revealed that works valued at Rs 3,700 crore have been approved since his tenure began, with a focus on raising compensation rates for displaced farmers and renaming local infrastructure to honor historical figures.

TRENDING

1
Historic $200 Billion Mining Merger Looms: Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks

Historic $200 Billion Mining Merger Looms: Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks

 Global
2
Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

 India
3
US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic relations after Maduro's capture, reports AP.

US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic r...

 Global
4
Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026