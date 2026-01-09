Kyiv Residents Resilient Amidst Continued Russian Strikes

Kyiv resident Nataliya Revutska's apartment suffered damage in a recent Russian drone attack, yet it remains livable. The assault shattered windows, exposing her and other residents to harsh winter conditions.

Authorities scrambled to restore power and heating to thousands in Kyiv, as the city faced temperatures around -10 degrees Celsius. The assault involved drones, missiles, and led to casualties.

Despite these challenges and ongoing energy strain, locals like Revutska and her neighbors refuse to be broken. Ukrainian officials continue to address outages caused by the attack, exacerbated by freezing weather.