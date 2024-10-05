Iran's Shadow War: Foiled Assassination Plots and Rising Tensions

As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, the shadowy conflict has extended into Western territories. Iranian operatives are accused of orchestrating assassination and abduction plots, with multiple cases surfacing since 2020. Authorities across the United States and Europe have alleged connections to the Islamic Republic.

A recent case unveiled a plot to attack an Athens building housing a Jewish center and kosher restaurant. Allegations point to a Pakistani recruiter in Iran orchestrating the scheme, involving hired hitmen, a trend observed in several other plots linked to Iran's leadership.

Authorities have dismantled a network of planned attacks, raising hostilities between nations. Iranian officials deny involvement, but the incidents have drawn international scrutiny and heightened diplomatic friction, echoing a long-standing geopolitical struggle.

