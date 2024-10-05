Left Menu

Iran's Shadow War: Foiled Assassination Plots and Rising Tensions

Rising tensions in the Iran-Israel conflict have led to a surge in assassination and kidnapping plots by Iran in the West. Notably, recent cases showcase the hiring of non-Iranian hitmen to obscure links to the Islamic Republic, with local authorities linking many attempts to Iran since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 13:40 IST
Iran's Shadow War: Foiled Assassination Plots and Rising Tensions

As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, the shadowy conflict has extended into Western territories. Iranian operatives are accused of orchestrating assassination and abduction plots, with multiple cases surfacing since 2020. Authorities across the United States and Europe have alleged connections to the Islamic Republic.

A recent case unveiled a plot to attack an Athens building housing a Jewish center and kosher restaurant. Allegations point to a Pakistani recruiter in Iran orchestrating the scheme, involving hired hitmen, a trend observed in several other plots linked to Iran's leadership.

Authorities have dismantled a network of planned attacks, raising hostilities between nations. Iranian officials deny involvement, but the incidents have drawn international scrutiny and heightened diplomatic friction, echoing a long-standing geopolitical struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024