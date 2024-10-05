Assam's Co-District Model: Revolutionizing Grassroots Governance
Assam, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has introduced a pioneering concept of co-districts, enhancing administrative efficiency by bringing government services closer to citizens. The initiative aims to decentralize powers, promising timely service delivery and improved governance, inspiring other states to adopt similar strategies.
Assam, a small state in India, is setting an example for others with innovative governance schemes implemented by its BJP-led government, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. On Saturday, Sarma inaugurated three new co-districts within Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, marking Assam as the first state to operationalize this concept.
The co-district model aims to transform grassroots governance by decentralizing services and bringing administration directly to the citizens. Sarma expressed his confidence that other Indian states would adopt similar models in the forthcoming years. Historically, Assam's administrative framework mirrored that of West Bengal and other regions under British rule, but recent schemes like Orundoi and Samarth portal have garnered attention nationwide.
The co-districts are strategically designed to manage land revenue, development works, welfare programs, and disaster management, particularly floods, providing comprehensive government services efficiently. While Assam requires 78 co-districts, it has currently established 39, enhancing its administrative framework and service delivery at the constituency level significantly.
