Deadly Gunfight Unfolds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Volatile Terrain

A violent clash in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the death of a high-ranking army officer and five soldiers. The military reported that the confrontation with terrorists also led to the deaths of six attackers, claimed by the TTP. Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A high-ranking army officer and five other soldiers were tragically killed during a fierce gunfight with terrorists in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military announced on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exchange of fire occurred on the night between October 4-5 in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district, which borders Afghanistan. In the operation, six militants identified as 'Khwarij' were also killed.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) later claimed responsibility for the attack. Established in 2007, the TTP is labeled 'Fitna al-Khawarij' by Pakistan's government. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have worsened, with increased accusations of TTP using Afghan sanctuaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

