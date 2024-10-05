Deadly Gunfight Unfolds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Volatile Terrain

A high-ranking army officer and five other soldiers were tragically killed during a fierce gunfight with terrorists in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military announced on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exchange of fire occurred on the night between October 4-5 in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district, which borders Afghanistan. In the operation, six militants identified as 'Khwarij' were also killed.

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) later claimed responsibility for the attack. Established in 2007, the TTP is labeled 'Fitna al-Khawarij' by Pakistan's government. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have worsened, with increased accusations of TTP using Afghan sanctuaries.

