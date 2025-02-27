BTTP Triumph: India’s Game Developers to Shine on International Stage

The Bharat Tech Triumph Program (BTTP) celebrated a milestone at its Grand Finale event in New Delhi, honoring 20 game developers for their innovative contributions. This initiative, backed by WinZO Games and the Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC), was organized in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), according to a press release.

The victorious developers will showcase their groundbreaking games at prestigious international events, including the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, Start-Up Mahakumbh in India, and WAVES. These platforms provide an opportunity for Indian developers to present their work to investors, publishers, and industry leaders worldwide. A jury consisting of top industry figures, including Dr. Mukesh Aghi, CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and Prashant Prakash, Founding Partner of Accel Partners, evaluated the season's winners.

Since its inception, the BTTP has attracted over 1,500 participants, rendering it a key platform for innovation in Indian gaming technology. By aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Create in India for the World,' the program aims to enhance India's standing in the global gaming industry. With participation from over 1,000 gaming studios and tech startups, the latest edition epitomizes the vibrant growth of Indian game development, underscored by expert mentorship and a commitment to nurturing domestic talent for international acclaim.

