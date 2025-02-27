Left Menu

BTTP Triumph: India’s Game Developers to Shine on International Stage

The Bharat Tech Triumph Program celebrated its grand finale by awarding 20 talented game developers. Supported by WinZO Games and IEIC, this initiative aids developers in showcasing their skills globally. Winners will represent India at international gaming conferences, marking a significant step for 'Made in India' gaming technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:41 IST
BTTP Triumph: India’s Game Developers to Shine on International Stage
Representative Image (Image/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Tech Triumph Program (BTTP) celebrated a milestone at its Grand Finale event in New Delhi, honoring 20 game developers for their innovative contributions. This initiative, backed by WinZO Games and the Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC), was organized in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), according to a press release.

The victorious developers will showcase their groundbreaking games at prestigious international events, including the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, Start-Up Mahakumbh in India, and WAVES. These platforms provide an opportunity for Indian developers to present their work to investors, publishers, and industry leaders worldwide. A jury consisting of top industry figures, including Dr. Mukesh Aghi, CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and Prashant Prakash, Founding Partner of Accel Partners, evaluated the season's winners.

Since its inception, the BTTP has attracted over 1,500 participants, rendering it a key platform for innovation in Indian gaming technology. By aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Create in India for the World,' the program aims to enhance India's standing in the global gaming industry. With participation from over 1,000 gaming studios and tech startups, the latest edition epitomizes the vibrant growth of Indian game development, underscored by expert mentorship and a commitment to nurturing domestic talent for international acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025