Demolition Ordered for Illegal Storeys of Sanjauli Mosque

The Shimla Municipal Commissioner mandated the removal of the top three unauthorized levels of the Sanjauli mosque, allocating two months for the Waqf Board to manage the execution of the directive.

The Muslim Welfare Committee had proposed taking responsibility for dismantling the illegal structures, promoting a cooperative solution amid rising community tensions.

Legal representative B S Thakur indicated a future hearing on December 21 to address the legality of the mosque's remaining floors, as Hindu organizations continue to protest against the unauthorized extensions.

