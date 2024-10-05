Demolition Ordered for Illegal Storeys of Sanjauli Mosque
Shimla Municipal Commissioner has ordered the demolition of three unauthorized storeys of the Sanjauli mosque. The Waqf Board has two months to comply. The Muslim Welfare Committee offered to handle the demolition themselves, while Hindu groups have been protesting against the illegal additions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Shimla Municipal Commissioner mandated the removal of the top three unauthorized levels of the Sanjauli mosque, allocating two months for the Waqf Board to manage the execution of the directive.
The Muslim Welfare Committee had proposed taking responsibility for dismantling the illegal structures, promoting a cooperative solution amid rising community tensions.
Legal representative B S Thakur indicated a future hearing on December 21 to address the legality of the mosque's remaining floors, as Hindu organizations continue to protest against the unauthorized extensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Minister Calls for Transparency in Waqf Board
HP: SFI activists scuffle with cops during protest outside govt college in Sanjauli
Controversy Erupts Over AIMIM Leader's Remarks at Disputed Sanjauli Mosque
VHP Worker Dies During Protest Amid Rising Tensions Over Sanjauli Mosque
Controversy and Protests Surround Sanjauli Mosque in Shimla