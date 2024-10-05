Diplomatic Standoff: Rwanda and Congo at Impasse Over Peace Deal

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe announced on Saturday that a planned accord to quell the M23 rebel conflict remains unsigned after Congo's Foreign Minister withdrew from the agreement. The dispute has displaced over 1.7 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo's unrest-ridden east since 2022.

The accord, which was to be signed by ministers on September 14, aimed at neutralizing the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and easing Rwanda's defensive stance. Rwanda stands accused by Congo and other entities of bolstering the Tutsi-led M23, a charge Kigali denies, citing its own defensive maneuvers.

The ongoing negotiations, attended by leaders including Congo's military intelligence chief, reached a consensus that was later thwarted by Congo's minister's opposition to the report's adoption. French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to mediate this continuing conflict during a summit with both nations' leaders in France.

