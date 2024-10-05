France Rallies Global Aid for Lebanon Amid Security Challenges

In a bid to address growing humanitarian and security concerns in Lebanon, France plans to convene an international conference this month, President Emmanuel Macron announced. The initiative seeks to rally global support to aid Lebanon and strengthen its security apparatus, particularly in the south.

The call for international aid comes as Israel has initiated a rigorous bombing campaign in Lebanon and sent troops over the border, following consistent exchanges of fire with Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group. The conflict, which had mostly been contained to the border area, escalates alongside Israel's ongoing confrontations with Hamas in Gaza.

Macron's statement was made during a meeting of French-speaking nations in Paris, underscoring France's pivotal role in seeking peace and stability in the turbulent region.

