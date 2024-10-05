Left Menu

France Rallies Global Aid for Lebanon Amid Security Challenges

France will host an international conference aimed at providing humanitarian aid and enhancing security in southern Lebanon. Amid escalating tensions, French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the need for external support. The move comes as Israel intensifies its military actions against Hezbollah across the Lebanese border.

Updated: 05-10-2024 23:24 IST
France Rallies Global Aid for Lebanon Amid Security Challenges
In a bid to address growing humanitarian and security concerns in Lebanon, France plans to convene an international conference this month, President Emmanuel Macron announced. The initiative seeks to rally global support to aid Lebanon and strengthen its security apparatus, particularly in the south.

The call for international aid comes as Israel has initiated a rigorous bombing campaign in Lebanon and sent troops over the border, following consistent exchanges of fire with Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group. The conflict, which had mostly been contained to the border area, escalates alongside Israel's ongoing confrontations with Hamas in Gaza.

Macron's statement was made during a meeting of French-speaking nations in Paris, underscoring France's pivotal role in seeking peace and stability in the turbulent region.

