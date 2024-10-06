Uncertainty Looms Over Hezbollah's Leadership Amid Escalating Conflict

An Israeli airstrike reportedly targeted Hashem Safieddine, rumored successor to Hezbollah's leader, plunging the group deeper into turmoil. On the heels of killing its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Israel's continued onslaught poses a significant threat to Hezbollah's leadership.

This aggressive campaign has seen Israeli forces target Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut and extend military action into Tripoli, a city outside the usual conflict zone. Lebanese security sources report intensified airstrikes on Dahiyeh, showing no signs of abating.

The violence has not spared civilians; catastrophic humanitarian impact includes the deaths of hundreds and displacement of 1.2 million Lebanese. As tensions escalate, the eye is on potential retaliation by Iran, which backs Hezbollah, further complicating the Middle East's volatile landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)